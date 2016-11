Much-loved and longest standing regular John Hall found himself on the other side of the bar when he was guest of honour at his local pub’s re-opening.

The 84-year-old was invited to pull the first pint in the refurbished The Gunner in North Shields.

The pub, owned by Greene King, has received a full make-over, with a new colour scheme, televisions and menu, and extra beer garden seating.

Ten new jobs have been created.