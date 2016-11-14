Businesses all set for annual awards night

Businesses are preparing to battle it out at an annual awards ceremony.

The North Tyneside Business Awards, on December 2, honour businesses that have made a contribution in the borough.

Segedunum Roman Fort at Wallsend has been shortlisted in the North Tyneside Business Awards.

A total of 21 businesses have been shortlisted in seven categories at the awards, organised by North Tyneside Business Forum.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “The Business Awards are an excellent opportunity for us to recognise the outstanding contribution that these businesses make to our local economy.

“The success of each individual business does so much towards putting North Tyneside on the map.”

The shortlisted businesses within each category are:

New Business: Ignite Plumbing and Heating Supplies Ltd; Hinnies Restaurant; Linskill Trading Ltd

Apprentice Employer: iSTAT; Accenture; Advanced Industrial Solutions Connect

Retail and Service Provider: The Coffee Giant; Simply Activ; Undiscovered Destinations

Leisure and Tourism Provider: Cullercoats Bike and Kayak; Jam Jar Cinema; Segedunum Roman Fort, Museum and Baths

Manufacturing and Construction: Butler Doors; Hastie Burton Joinery Ltd; Aquaseal Rubber Ltd

Export: Parmley Technologies Ltd; IEVO Ltd; Barrier Group Ltd

Green Business and Sustainability: Northumbrian Water; Godfrey Syrett; Cobalt Park

