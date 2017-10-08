Businesses join forces at forum

Business owners are being invited to have their say on local issues at an event later this month.

The North Tyneside Business Forum event is designed to provide businesses with information and access to funding and support streams and let them have their say on business in the borough.

It will include an update on the country’s economy from Mauricio Armellini, North East agent for the Bank of England, and quick-fire seminars on available finance and support from a range of providers.

A Q&A panel made up of two businesses and two business support organisations will answer audience questions on how to scale-up the business, and how to tackle financial challenges.

A speed networking session will take place for those which wish to make new business contacts in an instant and one-to-one sessions on investment opportunities will be available with event partner Northstar Ventures.

Businesses will be invited to have their say on local businesses issues and opportunities.

The North Tyneside Business Exhibition is on Wednesday, October 18, from 4pm to 7pm at Tyne Metropolitan College Coast Road campus. Entry is free to all North Tyneside Business Forum members which registered on or before Friday, August 4. and £5 for non-members with a registered trading address in North Tyneside. Non-North Tyneside-based businesses pay £10 per head.

To book, ring 0191 6436000 or visit northtynesidebusinessforum.org.uk