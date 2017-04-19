Businesses put their hands in their pocket for Whitley Bay Carnival

Businesses are lining up to back this year’s Whitley Bay Carnival.

Carnival organisers have been overwhelmed by the support from big and small businesses who have made generous sponsorship donations.

The money has gone towards the £12,000 fund-raising campaign to meet the costs of hosting community workshops and securing professional street performers for the hugely popular event.

Robertson, contractors at the Spanish City development, together with Kymel and Whitbread, operators of the Dome development and Premier Inn, have committed their financial support to the carnival which takes place on Saturday, May 27, with a family-friendly carnival ball the previous evening.

Martin Westgate, of Robertson North East England, said: “Robertson is proud to be supporting an event that means so much to the local community. Since Robertson has been working on the Spanish City regeneration, it only seemed right that we got involved in the event that will finish right outside the magnificent structure.”

Independent businesses who have signed up alongside Whitley Bay Big Local and North Tyneside Council include The Venetian, Di Meo’s Delaval Ices, WBP Walton Properties Ltd, Big Purple Box, TJ American Pastimes, The Whitley Whaler, Enterprise Car Hire and Robinson Optometrists.

Any business interested in sponsorship should contact carnival producer Carol Alevroyianni at calevroyianni@aol.com

Judith Robinson, director at Robinson Optometrists on Front Street Monkseaton, said: “This is such an exciting time to live and work in Whitley Bay and the carnival is a great showcase for our town.

“It is a privilege for us to do something which helps to raise its profile and provide such enjoyment for so many.”

Kyle Mackings, CEO of Kymel Trading Ltd, added: “We were happy to provide financial support to the carnival taking place to ensure it could be enjoyed by all.

“It’s fantastic to be part of the regeneration of the sea front and it’s important that local people can enjoy the benefit of what we are trying to bring to the town.”

This year’s carnival will be themed on all things wild.

Tickets for the Carnival Ball, featuring the Baghdaddies, are £10, available from sponsors De Meos Italian Café and Ice Cream Parlour or www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-baghdaddies-at-the-carnival-ball-tickets-33165412642?aff=es2

Donations to the carnival appeal from members of the public can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/whitleybay-carnival