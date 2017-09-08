Busy afternoon for Life Brigade

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade was called out twice in quick succession on Sunday.

At 3.25pm, UK Coastguard paged the Brigade and Cullercoats RNLI after a motor cruiser, located one mile east of Cullercoats Bay, made a call for help.

Its rope was caught around the propeller and the boat was in danger of drifting onto rocks. The lifeboat reached the stricken vessel and towed it back into the calmer waters of the Bay, before the rope was cleared from the propeller.

Less than an hour later, UK Coastguard paged the Brigade to search the North Tyneside coastline after the word Mayday was heard on VHF Channel 16.

The broadcast was weak and was not picked up by the staff at Blyth or Tyne Harbour.

Brigade members searched the shoreline between Seaton Sluice and the mouth of the Tyne, while several RNLI crews, the Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team and the rescue helicopters from Humberside and Prestwick were also tasked.

But, at 6.40pm, with nothing untoward found, the Brigade was stood down.