CAB tackles rising debt problems

The Citizens Advice Bureau is back in Whitley Bay.

North Tyneside Citizens Advice Bureau is hosting two weekly sessions in the town to help the growing number of residents affected by mounting debt and changes to the benefit system.

The service, which is being funded through Whitley Bay Big Local, has already seen a steady rise in requests for help since it opened its doors and director Mark Almond believes the numbers will continue to rise as changes to benefit entitlement leave many unable to manage.

He said: “The benefit system is complicated and recent changes and the move towards Universal Credit have left people unsure of their entitlement and in some instances faced with huge financial interim shortfalls.

“However, surprisingly millions of pounds go unclaimed each year so many people we help are actually under claiming and we are there to help them understand just what they are entitled too and how to access it.”

Whitley Bay Big Local hopes that, together with support for Moneywise credit union to operate in the town, the services will help tackle issues faced by an increasing number of residents.

Chairman Jess Burns said: “Providing easier access to such services is a vital part of building a stronger community in the town. People faced with mounting financial worries need to know that help and support is available to deal with their issues, which is why we took the decision to fund this dedicated service in the town.”