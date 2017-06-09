Cabinet members set to formally accept Local Plan

A plan setting out proposals for thousands of new homes and two potential Metro stations is set to progress to the next stage.

The North Tyneside Local Plan sets out the delivery of new homes, jobs and infrastructure for the next 15 years – giving North Tyneside Council greater control over planning decisions.

A Government inspector has given the plan the green light following an independent public examination and it will now go to cabinet members on Monday who are being asked to recommend the plan is adopted by full council on July 20.

Coun John Harrison, cabinet member for housing and transport, said: “As a council, we want to see North Tyneside grow and prosper, as long as it is the right kind of development and the Local Plan will allow us to make sure of that.

“The aim of the plan is to enable economic growth and regeneration while creating somewhere residents can live active, healthy and quality lives.

“Following the inspector’s judgement that the plan is sound, it means we now have a framework which is based on relevant and up-to-date evidence with a realistic level of growth proposed.”

Mayor Norma Redfearn added: “I am delighted that the plan has been given the go-ahead and I would like to thank the inspector for his thorough examination and everyone involved for their hard work in producing this complex and robust piece of work.”

The report to cabinet outlines how the plan will ensure the necessary infrastructure is in place to support the level of growth including strategies to regenerate North Shields, the coast and Wallsend, and North West communities.

The Plan also seeks to secure sustainable development through growth, investment and regeneration while protecting green-belt land and large areas identified as green infrastructure.

In a report to cabinet, members will hear how the plan sets out a number of policies, including:

• Delivering an average of 790 homes each year to meet housing needs, based on the inspector’s advice – 25 per cent of which will be affordable

• Supporting the creation of about 700 new jobs per year by identifying a number of employment sites

• Identifying new retail, leisure, office and tourist development

• Protecting North Tyneside’s green belt

• Guarding against, and adapting to, the effects of climate change

• Improving health and wellbeing

• Protecting and enhancing built and natural assets

• Managing and resolving flood risk and surface-water drainage issues.