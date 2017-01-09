Cadets bag £1,000 for their squadron

Generous shoppers helped young air cadets bag nearly £1,000 for their squadron.

The youngsters from 346 (Tynemouth) Squadron Air Training Corps played carols and packed customers bags at Asda Benton.

And the cadets’ efforts paid off as they raised £985.51.

Officer Commanding, Flt Lt Dan Laidler, said: “Our collection buckets were jingling along with the festive music.

“A brass band has become a distinctive and traditional part of the Christmas festivities, and shoppers really enjoyed the mix of carols and other seasonal music that welcomed them to Asda.

“There was a really good-humoured atmosphere in the store, and I can’t thank shoppers enough for their generosity. I have been astounded by how much we have raised.”

The bag pack was arranged by 346’s Civilian Committee, which oversees the welfare of cadets and is charged with raising money to help pay for new equipment, and off-Squadron sporting, educational, and adventure training activities.

Flt Lt Laidler said: “As a Squadron we provide ongoing charitable support every year for among others the Poppy and Royal Air Force Association Wings Appeals. The bag pack has given us the chance to raise funds for ourselves.

“We would all like to thank Asda Benton Superstore for giving us the opportunity to bag pack and raise such a phenomenal sum. Every penny raised will make a positive difference and ensure our cadets will continue to enjoy a packed and varied programme of activities well into 2017.”

These will include everything from flying and gliding at RAF stations, to UK and overseas camps at military bases, shooting, adventure training activities such as climbing and mountain biking, competitive sports, the option to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, gain training and BTEC qualifications, and play in the band.

The squadron meets twice a week on Tuesday and Friday nights at its headquarters in Military Road, North Shields. New recruits aged 12 years and over are welcomed and are issued with a free uniform.

For more information email 346@aircadets.org or go to www.346sqn.co.uk