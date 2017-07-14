Cadets fly the flag with pride for Armed Forces

Air cadets have been leading the tributes in celebration of Armed Forces Day.

Members of the RAF Longbenton squadron took part in a commemoration at Debden Gardens Army Reserve Centre, raising the Armed Forces Day flag with North Tyneside Mayor Norma Redfearn.

The event was attended by veterans, dignitaries and serving personnel.

The cadets received a badge from North Tyneside Council in recognition of their achievements and community work.

Longbenton Squadron is currently open to new members in Year 8 and above. If you’re up for a challenge then visit www.2344.org.uk for more details.