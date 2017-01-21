Cadets pay flying visit to the past

Air cadets flew back in time to 1956 to the days when their squadron first took off.

The youngsters from 2344 (Longbenton) Squadron have been studying the group’s history as part of the celebrations of its 60th anniversary.

Working with Melanie Cornish, from Bringing Worlds to Life, they have created a newspaper of memoirs to mark the diamond celebration.

Cadets also worked with Tyne and Wear Archives and the RAF Museum, and they interviewed past members of the squadron from the 1950s and 60s.

Joseph Hodgson, 14, said: “We have really enjoyed this project. It’s great to be finding out new things and then writing about them in our own way.”

Officer Commanding, Flight Lieutenant Gary Richardson said: “It’s been great to see the youngsters really engage with the project, producing some excellent pieces.”