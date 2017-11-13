Cadets perform moving piece as part of Remembrance Day service

Young air cadets were among the thousands of people who paid tribute to war heroes.

Members of the 2344 (Longbenton) Squadron paid special tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to mark Remembrance Day.

Cdt Rebecca Leitch lays the wreath of 2344 (Longbenton) Squadron.

Leading up to the Remembrance Parade and Service, the cadets had taken part in workshops that focused on the RAF Air Cadets’ ethos – Respect, Integrity, Service and Excellence (RISE).

Cadet Logan Walker, 13, said: “We looked at all of the activities we do and how they help us gain skills, experiences and qualifications, and how this relates to RISE.

“We then wrote some Haiku poetry about the activities and looked at a Roald Dahl story, called The Soldier.”

Rebecca Leitch, 14, added: “We explored key themes from The Soldier and identified their link to RISE and how we remember those who have gifted us our future.

“We wanted to show people who have lost loved ones in war that we, as young people, say thank you and will always remember them.”

The youngsters then collaborated their haikus and dramatisation of The Soldier to explain, in their words, how RISE is as important today as it was over 100 years ago.

The moving piece, entitled RISE for Remembrance, was performed during the Remembrance Service at St Bartholomew’s Church, as the choir sang, I Dreamed a Dream.

Officer Commanding, Flight Lieutenant Gary Richardson said: “Our young people have created and delivered an expressive, emotive and honest piece, which embodies RISE and why it is important to remember the fallen and to make the most of our lives.

“I am incredibly proud of how the youngsters have carried their duties and responsibilities in such a moving and mature manner,” added Gary.

The young people also laid a wreath as part of the remembrance service as well as at the Jigsaw War Memorial in Killingworth on Armistice Day.

Longbenton Squadron is currently open to new members in Year 8 and above.

To arrange a visit, please contact the squadron at www.2344.org.uk