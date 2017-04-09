Call for voters to register for forthcoming election

Residents are being reminded to make sure they are eligible to vote in forthcoming elections.

With the Mayoral election taking place on Thursday, May 4, North Tyneside Council is backing the Electorial Commission’s national campaign encouraging as many people as possible to register for the elections.

The council is reminding voters that to have a say in the poll, they need to register by the deadline of Thursday, April 13.

Vivienne Geary, electoral registration officer at the council, said: “Time is running out to make sure you can take part in elections this May, so I’d encourage everyone in North Tyneside to take action now if they’re not already registered to vote.

“It’s quick and easy to register, but after the deadline of April 13, it will be too late.”

Emma Hartley, head of campaigns at the Electoral Commission, said: “Our research shows that young people, students and recent home movers are particularly less likely to be registered to vote. So if you have moved house recently, then make sure you’re registered correctly. If you’re not registered, you won’t be able to have your say on issues that directly affect your day-to-day life in North Tyneside.”

To register to vote, visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote