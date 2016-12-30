Calls are made to help local fishing industry

Calls are being made for Government funding to be used to help the local fishing industry following the Brexit vote.

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell has called on the government to ensure funding is there to repair and regenerate North Shields as a fishing port after the UK leaves the European Union.

Speaking in the annual fisheries debate, he demanded the Government comes clean on plans for the fishing industry after Brexit.

Mr Campbell used his speech to ask for reassurance that funding would be there to keep North Shields as a working fishing port.

He told Parliament that North Shields had a fleet, a fish market and an integrated port structure but without access to long term investment parts of the port may not receive much needed repairs.

Mr Campbell told the House of Commons: “We were told – we saw it on the side of a bus – that we would save £350million a week if we exited the EU, I work that out at £50million a day, so the amount North Shields needs for important work is the equivalent to the contributions we would make in the time allowed for the debate.”

He described North Shields as a hub for the east coast and warned without sustainable funding, and sustainable fishing, jobs could be at risk.