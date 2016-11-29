Campaign inspired by film aims to help foodbank

A campaign encouraging more donations to a foodbank this Christmas has been backed by a film star.

We, North Tyneside was set up by local resident Emma Webster after being inspired by the film ‘I, Daniel Blake’.

The campaign is raising support and awareness for The Bay Foodbank, in North Shields, with more than 18 schools and businesses on board.

Kema Sikazwe, who plays street-smart China in the film, said: “China is in a zero contract job and desperately wants to make his own luck to change his fortunes. It’s easy to see how people like him can very quickly end up with no money and no food.

“Through I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach has provided a voice for people like China and it’s amazing to see direct action being taken on the back of the film. We, North Tyneside is already making a huge difference to people’s lives.”

Emma, assistant headteacher at Silverdale Primary and ARP, said: “I, Daniel Blake is a painful reminder of how quickly personal situations can change and how much help is needed within our own communities.

“Leaving the cinema I felt helpless and frustrated and We, North Tyneside was born out of wanting to make a difference at a time of year that can be particularly hard for people.

“The support from local schools and businesses has been incredible and I can’t thank them enough.”

The Bay Foodbank provides emergency food provision to individuals and families facing financial crisis.

More than 4537 people have used the service already this year.

Jackie Dickinson is warehouse manager at The Bay Foodbank and also starred in the film.

She said: “We, North Tyneside is a very generous response to the issues we see every day. The film has raised awareness of the problem that many of our neighbours are facing and not only in so called deprived areas. From our experience, in every community there is a Daniel Blake.”

Anyone who would like to donate items of food in the run up to Christmas, collection points can be found at: Appletree Gardens Primary, Bailey Green Primary, Balliol Primary, Battle Hill Primary, Benton Dene Primary, Burradon Primary, Fordley Primary, Forest Hall Primary, Ivy Road Primary, Marden Bridge Middle School, Preston Grange Primary, Rockliffe First School, Shiremoor Primary, Silverdale School and ARP, St Bernadette’s RC Primary, Stephenson Memorial Primary, West Moor Primary, and Whitehouse Primary.

You can also donate to the Bay Foodbank at The Bay Foodbank, The Barn, Meadow Well Way, Waterville Road, Meadow Well, North Shields, NE29 6BA.