CANCER: Challenge to raise funds

This September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we are asking your readers to take on the £170 Challenge to make a real difference to the lives of children with cancer.

The sum of £170 is the grant children and young people’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent gives to families when a child is diagnosed with cancer.

As well as the often devastating emotional impact of a cancer diagnosis, the resulting financial impact can be huge – costs go up and income often goes down.

Our £170 grants provide help to cope with immediate costs, such as petrol, household bills and parking, to stop cancer costs spiralling.

In 2015/16 CLIC Sargent was able to provide almost £55,000 in grants to families from across the north east region. With your help we can continue providing this practical support to ease the financial burden of childhood cancer.

There are lots of ways you can take on the £170 Challenge.

Maybe you could harness the power of cake and hold a baking competition or cake and coffee morning? Why not keep it simple with a collection or dress-down day at work or school? Or you could make a bold move and take part in our Big Buzz event by shaving or cutting your hair.

We’d love to see as many people as possible taking on the £170 Challenge in September.

To find out more about fundraising for children with cancer contact Dee Tyler on 07767 621705 or email dee.tyler@clicsargent.org.uk

To find out more about CLIC Sargent visit www.clicsargent.org.uk

Dee Tyler

Area Fundraising Manager

North East, Cumbria and Yorkshire