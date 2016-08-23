CANCER: Take pledge for charity

I’d like to let readers know about a new charity initiative called the Veg Pledge that people across the country are getting involved with.

All you need to do is give up meat and fish for a week and donate what you would have spent to support the charity Beating Bowel Cancer.

To make it even easier the charity has developed a Veg Pledge Calculator, which helps you to work out how much you would save based on your average weekly consumption and where you shop.

It’s a great way to encourage people to look at their diet and spending habits and raise funds to help those affected by bowel cancer at the same time.

Learning to live without meat occasionally could also be good for your health as there is strong evidence to suggest that eating too much red and processed meat can increase the risk of developing the disease.

Bowel cancer is the UK’s second biggest cancer killer.

There are a number of factors known to increase your chances of being diagnosed with the disease. Some you can’t change, such as your age and family history.

However, you can reduce your risk by cutting down on red meat and processed food, exercising, quitting smoking and reducing your alcohol intake.

Beating Bowel Cancer provides vital practical and emotional support for everyone affected by bowel cancer.

It also runs the UK’s only nurse-led specialist helpline for bowel cancer, which patients call a lifeline.

We’re here to help beat bowel cancer, but we rely totally on donations, so we’re asking people to make one simple lifestyle change for seven days to help us continue our work.

For more information visit beatingbowelcancer.org

Charlotte Dawson

Head of Nursing

Beating Bowel Cancer