Car damaged by youths throwing missiles

A car has been damaged after a group of youths threw missiles at it.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on West Bailey, outside Redwood Close in Killingworth, between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Thursday, December 22.

Three male youths standing near the road threw missiles at moving vehicles.

One of the vehicles had damage caused to a wheel arch and the youths ran off.

Those responsible are described as boys, aged between 13 and 18 years, all wearing black or navy clothing. One was wearing a woolly beanie hat another had a backpack.

Inspector Gary Jones said: “This behaviour is extremely mindless and dangerous. They could have potentially caused a collision to happen and people could have been seriously injured.

“If you are caught doing this then you face being arrested and action being taken against you. Officers in the area are making enquiries to try and find who is responsible for these incident and if anyone has any information I’d ask them to contact us.”

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 1124 of 22/12/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.