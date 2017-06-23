Car dealerships put pupils on the road to Far Eastern adventures

Jet-setting pupils are set for an Oriental adventure, thanks to north east car dealerships.

Lookers dealerships are used to setting customers on their travels, but Year 6 pupils at Stephenson Memorial Primary School in Wallsend are going a little further than most as they plan a trip to China.

Six car dealers from the area have teamed up to donate more than £1,000 for the visit, contributing to flights, accommodation and activities.

Rikki Ledger, general manager of Lookers Renault in Benfield Road, said: “Our support of Stephenson Memorial’s visit to China underpins Lookers ongoing commitment to local communities nationwide and we are thrilled that we can help in making this visit a reality.”

The pupils will travel to China in November to spend time in a sister school in Shenzhen, experience Chinese culture, visit Hong Kong and take part in an adventure camp with other international students in a national park.

Headteacher Emma Overton said: “We are delighted to receive this very generous level of support from Lookers that will allow us to create a truly unique and memorable experience for all the pupils who are going on this visit.

“We have been able to immerse our students in learning by visiting the local community, local attractions and outbound centres. Now we want to give them an experience to top them all.”