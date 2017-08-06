Car stuck on the sand at Tynemouth

Rescuers were called after a car got stuck in the sand at Tynemouth last night.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade was called to the north end of the Long Sands following reports that a car was stuck.

Initially, it was unclear if the car was above or below the high water mark and whether the occupants may put themselves in danger while trying to recover it.

Three TVLB members arrived and found the car was above the high water mark and no one was in danger.

The owner was struggling to get the car back to the entrance ramp, so Brigade members used specialist vehicle recovery equipment to free it.

Once the vehicle was safely on the entrance ramp, the owner made a donation towards the rescue team and thanked them for their help.