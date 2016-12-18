Care facility offering new dementia support

A care facility is offering a new service for people with dementia.

Howdon Care Centre, in Kent Avenue, Wallsend, has been accredited to deliver care within the new Dementia Care Framework.

The care team will use purpose-designed technology to help build and continuously update a picture of each resident’s individual experience of their care and their physical, psychological and emotional wellbeing.

In addition to the support and training, there are three additional components to the Framework – personal care reviews, Resident and Family Charters and accreditation.

At the heart of the Framework is a personal care review process, which is continuously updated by staff to give a comprehensive and current picture of each resident.

The resident and family charters were developed in consultation with residents, family members, health and social care professionals and care teams, taking account of over 400 comments.

The resident charter sets out their rights, the standards of care they can expect and commitment to provide for their personal needs and preferences. The family charter, sets out the support that they can expect to receive and how they can input to planning their relative’s care.

Only when a home achieves key standards within the Dementia Care Framework does it receive Four Seasons Accreditation for the quality of its dementia care.

For more information contact the Activities Team at Howdon Care Centre on 0191 263 9436.