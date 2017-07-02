Care home cooks up a treat for open day

Care home staff cooked up a host of treats to mark a national event.

Earsdon Grange care home, in Wellfield, Whitley Bay, opened their doors for refreshments, afternoon tea and a buffet lunch for National Care Home Open Day. Guests also enjoyed entertainment from soprano singer Tony St John in the free event, organised to bring the community together for an afternoon of fun.

It also coincided with The Eden Project’s The Big Lunch neighbourhood get-together.

Nicola Bell, manager of Earsdon Grange, said: “We believe the message of National Care Home Open Day is a very important one.

“The vast majority of our residents have lived in the area for most of their lives so it’s important to us that we maintain relationships with our community.”

“We had a lovely time and it was great to see such support for the event.”