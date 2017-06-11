Care homes to open their doors

Two care homes will be opening their doors to mark the fifth National Care Home Open Day.

Taking place on Friday, June 16, the theme of this year’s event is friendship.

Staff and residents at The Lawns Care Home, in Kensington Gardens, Monkseaton, are inviting friends to visit for a chat and a cuppa or catch The Silver Stars Ukulele Band performing from 2pm.

Earsdon Grange, in Thorntree Drive, Whitley Bay, will be opening its doors from 1pm to 4pm. There will be live music, activities and games taster sessions, buffet luncheon and vintage afternoon tea.