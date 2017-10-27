CARE: Team was amazing

What an amazing team attended to my husband in the last weeks of his life at home.

The Community Nursing Support Team was so patient and caring. The staff showed him respect and kindness, helping him to achieve whatever he felt able to do.

He looked forward to their visits and appreciated how much they did to make him comfortable. They were interested in him and he enjoyed hearing about their lives.

Not only did they look after my husband, but with each visit they supported me and checked that I was coping with the emotional and physical exhaustion that is part of caring for a loved one at home at the end of his life.

The NHS is often criticised, but this team, along with the district nurses, deserves a very big thank-you.

Name and address supplied