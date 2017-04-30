Carers given an insight into life with dementia

Carers have been experiencing first hand what it is like to have dementia.

Staff from Bluebird Care were among guests to step aboard the virtual dementia bus as part of a training session.

Bluebird Care owner Julie Mclellan said: “The mobile tour is offering people the chance to walk in the shoes of people with dementia by mimicking their everyday experiences, which will be invaluable to our care workers.

“They had a taste of what life is like for people with dementia and it will mean we can provide even better care for people, because we will understand first-hand what challenges they face.”

Trainer and managing director Glen Knight said: “We are pleased to be working with Bluebird Care by providing the virtual dementia tour to their staff.

“This demonstrates their commitment to providing high quality care for their customers living with dementia.

“We are confident that the staff have learnt new skills and approaches that will enable the customers to remain in their own homes for as long as possible, with the right care and support from those who better understand the condition after going through the tour.”

The mobile virtual dementia tour, which stopped off at Wallsend Town Hall, enables participants to see the world from the perspective of someone living with dementia.

Participants experience fear and anxiety, while the tour seeks to build empathy in staff and families so that they can change their practice and approaches to dementia care.