Carole ready to stage new theatre shows

A new theatre group set up by a former Marden High School student is bringing a range of performances to the stage this winter.

CaroleW Productions, run by the former high school and Tynemouth College pupil Carole Wears, is putting on five eclectic companies at Alphabetti Theatre in Newcastle.

Carole, who has taken to the stage at Tynemouth Priory Theatre many times before, is delighted at the range of performers who will be taking part.

She said: “I am delighted to be bringing such a talented group of companies to the region, many for the first time.

“With each show lasting no more than an hour this is a great way to start a night out in such a vibrant city.

Young international company Tooth+Nail will perform their award-winning physical theatre production Hummingbird, a darkly beautiful story of how doomed love leads to complicity in murder, from Tuesday, November 21, to Friday, November 24.

Taking to the stage from Tuesday, December 5, to Friday, December 8, will be Newcastle’s very own Roisin Crowley Linton with her own unique take on love.

Providing alternative Christmas entertainment from Wednesday, December 13, to Friday, December 15, will be improvised comedy troupe The Men With Coconuts with their show Improvised Bond.

Whilst in town the UK Improv Smackdown Champion, MC Hammersmith will be doing his Magical Freestyle Factory on Thursday, December 14, at 9.30pm after Improvised Bond.

Carole added: “As a space to experiment, evolve and discover excellence I could think of no better venue than Alphabetti Theatre to present my first season of shows.

“I can’t wait for audiences to sample the range of eclectic, engaging and professional productions that I will be bringing to stages across the region now and in the future.”

Carole will be a familiar face to may of Newcastle’s theatre going audiences after spending the last 25 years welcoming audiences to theatres across the region, most recently for the last 22 years at Newcastle’s Live Theatre.

For more information about productions or to book tickets visit www.alphabettitheatre.co.uk or contact the Alphabetti Theatre box office on (0191) 261 9125 to reserve tickets. Tickets range from ‘Pay what you like’ to £8.