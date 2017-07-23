Cash boost to help community project

A youth project set up to reduce anti-social behaviour and criminal activities on five estates has received a funding boost.

The Leaders for Life programme delivered by YMCA North Tyneside has been awarded £8,800 by Karbon Homes from its iFund initiative.

The project involves a planned programme of street work and intervention activities targeting young people aged 13 to 18 in Battle Hill, Howdon, North Shields, Rosehill and Wallsend.

Each week, youth workers will deliver a two-hour session encouraging young people to engage in the services on offer and become contributing members of their community.

Those engaged will be offered support to stay away from anti-social behaviour and given help to get into employment, education and training.

Don Irving, youth and play manager from YMCA North Tyneside, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Karbon Homes and this funding will enable us to deliver the Leaders for Life programme across North Tyneside.

“A challenge for this project will be to transform attitudes and behaviours, reducing risk-taking and supporting healthy lifestyle choices.

“There is low satisfaction with ‘things to do and places to go’.”

Lindsey Porter, community involvement officer at Karbon Homes, said: “Our aim is to engage young people and give them the opportunity to make positive changes at a crucial time in their lives.”

“We have already identified up to 70 individuals of the target age living within the five areas on our estates and it is these individuals who we will target directly.”

John Caisley, Police Neighbourhood Team Sergeant for the Wallsend area, said: “Currently there is very little or no youth provision in Wallsend and the surrounding areas and it is in those areas where the highest levels of youth ASB incidents are carried out.

“I have seen the difference this well run youth provision has on the amount of youth ASB calls that my officers have to respond to.

“The decrease in ASB calls makes it possible for my officers to tackle other community issues rather than spending a disproportionate amount of time dealing with youth disorder.

“I welcome increased youth provision in these areas as it will improve the quality of life for both the youths and the community they live in and will also decrease demand on the Police force.”