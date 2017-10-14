Cash boost to help Wallsend toddlers group

A toddler group is celebrating a financial boost from a major transport organisation.

TT2 Limited, operator of the Tyne Tunnels, has made a donation to Saint Paul’s Community Partnership, in Wallsend, to ensure it can continue to run its Tuesday afternoon toddler group.

The Tyne Tunnels Community Fund is supplying more than £1,000 worth of financial support to pay for new toys, and drinks and snacks for the children throughout the year.

Saint Paul’s Community Partnership opens its doors to a number of different groups within the local area, and offers facilities for children and their parents.

The 90-minute weekly session gives children up to pre-school age the chance to play games and join in group activities, including sing-a-longs.

Shaun Simmons, business support officer at TT2, said: “TT2 is delighted to be able to support our local children.

“Saint Paul’s plays an essential role within Wallsend, giving parents an inviting and safe environment to let their little ones play and mix with other children.

“TT2 aims to be a good neighbour to our local community on both sides of the River Tyne, and projects such as this show just what a brilliant job groups like Saint Paul’s are doing.

“We are proud to be supporting them.”

Karen Spark, group leader at Saint Paul’s Community Partnership toddler group, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to TT2 for its generous donation towards the toys and snacks for the toddler group.”

“Groups like ours rely on donations and volunteers to be able to continue to provide a great service. We are delighted that we are able to do this, thanks to the help of our amazing team of helpers, and businesses like TT2.”