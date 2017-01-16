CCGs make management change

Changes are being made to the management at a health group.

NHS North Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group and NHS Newcastle Gateshead Clinical Commissioning Group will enter into joint management arrangements from April 2017.

Over the past few months, both CCGs have been considering the opportunities and challenges of having joint management arrangements.

These arrangements will be in place from April 2017. Mark Adams, the chief officer for Newcastle Gateshead CCG will become the chief officer for North Tyneside CCG.

The joint management arrangements will be kept under review.

Mark Adams, chief officer for Newcastle Gateshead CCG and North Tyneside CCG said: “Having shared management arrangements in place will mean that we can all gain economies of scale as we commission from the same set of providers.

“We also think we can share innovation between us and there will be more opportunities to create services that will benefit patients.

“This change is focused on a joint management structure and patients and the public should not notice any difference in service provision.”

Both CCGs will remain statutory organisations and these arrangements will be kept under review.