CCTV appeal after Whitley Bay theft

Police investigating a theft from a car in Whitley Bay have released an image of a man they want to trace.

The incident happened on Marine Avenue when the car was stationary at traffic lights on Thursday, July 20, at 3.47pm.

The CCTV image of the man police want to trace.

An offender smashed the passenger window before stealing a handbag and making off.

Officers are carrying out inquiries into the incident and are appealing for the man to get in contact.

He was in the area at the time and may have information that could help with the inquiry.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 085908U/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.