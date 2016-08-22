CELEBRATION: Amazing generosity

I recently held a coffee morning (July 9) in aid of St Oswald’s Hospice’s 30th birthday, when we made a grand total of £566 towards this worthy cause.

I would just like to thank my lovely family, friends and neighbours for their support and amazing generosity, both of time and donations. It was a great day, despite the rain.

Jean Harvey

Cullercoats

