Chance to kick-start community idea with £500

Residents in Whitley Bay are being invited to take part in the town’s very own Dragon’s Den event, with one person or organisation walking away with £500.

Whitley Bay Big Local is organising the event on Thursday, November 24, at the town’s library at 5pm.

Residents and organisations will have four minutes to pitch their community-based business ideas in the hope of securing a £500 investment to kick-start their activities.

Attendees who made a donation on the door will vote on their winner. For more information, email sarah.biglocal@yahoo.com

Sarah Sutton, community involvement coordinator at Whitley Bay Big Local, said: “Our soup event has been designed to encourage people living and working within the Big Local area to come forward and share an idea that they might have which could contribute positively to our local community.

“Unlike the unwelcoming sight of the Dragons, we are looking to create a warm and welcoming event where people feel confident to pitch their ideas; what better way to do so than over a bowl of steaming hot, homemade soup with bread and cakes!

“We are offering the person who receives the most public votes a £500 investment to help them develop their idea and turn it in to a reality.

“Whitley Bay Big Local money belongs to the entire community which is why we hope people of all ages and background will get involved.”