Chance to quiz Mayor and her Cabinet

Residents can quiz the Elected Mayor and Cabinet about any issues in North Tyneside.

A public question time will take place at the next full North Tyneside Council meeting, on Thursday, November 24.

Members of the public can submit any questions before 5pm on Tuesday, November 15.

To be considered, questions must contain your full name, address and be relevant to a matter that concerns North Tyneside Council or the borough of North Tyneside.

Questions can be sent in writing to: Democratic Services, Quadrant – 3L, The Silverlink North, Cobalt Business Park, North Tyneside, NE27 0BY; by fax to 0191 643 2430; or email democraticsupport@northtyneside.gov.uk

Individuals can ask their question at the meeting along with a further minute for any supplementary questions.

Supplementary questions must arise from the initial question or reply. These can also be rejected by the chair if they do are deemed inappropriate, unlawful or offensive.

If you can not attend the meeting, the chairman may ask the question for you or may decide that a written reply will be given. Any question which cannot be dealt with during the 30 minutes will be dealt with by a written answer provided to the questioner within five working days of the meeting.