Charites to attend Christmas market

More than 20 charities have been lined up for a Christmas market.

They will be among a host of attendees at the annual festive market taking place at St John’s Methodist Church, Ilfracombe Gardens, Whitley Bay, on Saturday, November 5, from 10am to noon.

Charities represented include Barnardo’s, Great North Air Ambulance, Guide Dogs for the Blind and the RNLI.

Cards, gifts, crafts and calendars from the various charities will be on sale. Entry is £1, which includes a cup of tea or coffee, and there will be also be home-made cakes to buy.

The many links between the church and the wider community will be highlighted with special displays. On Sunday, November 6, at 10.45am there will be a special service celebrating those links. The service will be attended by Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell.

For more information contact the church on 0191 251 2355 (Wednesday 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 4pm, and Thursday 9.30am to 12.30pm) or email office@stjohnsmethodist.co.uk