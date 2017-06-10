Charities appealing for more help in their shops

Two charity shops are looking for more volunteers to help in the day-to-day running of the shops.

Heather Martin, shop manager, said: “The Age UK shop in North Shields is reliant on the support of generous volunteers and we are appealing to anyone in North Shields who may be able to give up some time to help out. Not only will you meet new people and be a key part of the local community, you will also be helping Age UK raise vital funds.

“If you think you could help, please come and have a chat and we can organise a taster session for you. Even small amounts of time really can make a huge difference.”

For more information and to find your nearest shop visit www.ageuk.org.uk/get-involved

Veterinary charity PDSA is appealing for volunteers at its shop in Park Avenue, Whitley Bay.

Shop manager Malcolm Todd, said: “We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers who are passionate about pets and who can lend a hand at our shop.

“Volunteering for PDSA is fun and the skills you learn look great on any CV, plus you get to meet new people and make some friends along the way.

“No previous retail experience is needed, as full training is provided for all new volunteers.”

For more information about Whitley Bay PDSA shop, please contact Malcolm Todd on 0191 251 3668.