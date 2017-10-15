Charity appeals for puppy volunteers

A charity is appealing for volunteers to help launch a new initiative in Tyne and Wear.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is launching a new puppy socialising scheme and as a result is looking for volunteers to care for a hearing dog puppy for a year.

Volunteers will receive full support and guidance and will learn to teach the puppy basic obedience skills.

For more visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk/puppysocialising

Victoria Leedham, volunteering manager at, said: “We are delighted to be launching our puppy socialising scheme in Tyne and Wear.”

“The new project will enable the Charity to train more puppies to change the lives of deaf people, and we are now appealing for dog lovers in the area to apply to be a puppy socialising volunteer.

“Volunteering is an extremely rewarding experience, and puppy socialising is a great opportunity to learn or improve your dog-training skills – and meet lots of new friends along the way!”

Volunteers should be over 18, have enough time to care for and socialise a puppy on a daily basis, own a car and have access to a secure garden.

Puppy socialising volunteers receive full support from Hearing Dogs, as well as regular home visits and puppy training classes.

Hearing loss affects 1 in 6 people in the UK, with more than 900,000 severely or profoundly deaf.