Charity ball in aid of coastal rescuers

A charity ball is being held to raise money for a lifesaving organisation.

Three friends – Roslyn Renwick, Ray Renwick and Ray Rowley – have organised the event to support the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB).

The ball is taking place at The Exchange, North Shields, on Saturday with a night of dancing, excellent musicians, local drink and local food.

There will be music from jazz musician Peter Gilligan for the first hour before a buffet is served in the auditorium.

Headlining the show will be The Custom House Big Band with Ruth Lambert.

A slideshow of frosty scenes will be the backdrop of the performances.

There will also be a raffle.

Tickets cost £32. For more information call (0191) 258 4111 or email roslyn12@hotmail.co.uk

Roslyn said: “We came together to organise this after younger members of our musicians community here in North Shields said they’d love to have an event where they could wear evening dresses.

“Many of us here have connections to work on and around the sea, so I thought that such an event might be a good way to raise money for the local TVLB, a well appreciated local charity, which keeps us safe while we play in and around the sea.”