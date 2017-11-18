Charity banks on generous help from Pat and her colleagues

Bank staff helped raise hundreds of pounds for charity supporting children.

Staff at the Halifax in Whitley Bay, and their North East sister branches, raised £844.76 for Out of Sight charity – which was matched by the Halifax to bring the total to £1,689.52.

The fund-raising was led by Pat Higham, who has worked for the Halifax from the age of 18 she retired at the age of 60 at the end of October.

Pat selected Out of Sight, a North East charity supporting visually impaired children, with some having significant brain injury and life-limiting illness.

Out of Sight also provide free events during school holidays to ensure the children and families are not isolated.

Events include going to Flamingo Land, Calvert Trust, local farms, themed sensory parties, crafting and animal petting.

Kath Nixon, charity founder, told staff at the Halifax that their donation will be put towards the site fees of Chloe’s Den, which are in the region of around £3,600 annually and would provide a significant help.

Pat said: “It has been a delight to support such a wonderful local charity.

“But I could not have done it without the lovely staff at the Halifax, my friends, customers and Peter the Landlord of the Townhouse Pub in Whitley Bay, who has always hosted out events free of charge.”

Out of Sight would also like to say a special thank you to each and everyone involved including Alnwick Castle, Café 129 Whitley Bay, Beauty with Gail, Calez Boutique North Shields, Sainsburys Newstead Drive, Whitley Bay Ice Rink, Morrisons Killingworth, Blyth, Preston Grange, Chapman’s the Jewellers Whitley Bay, Café 19 Whitley Bay, Thatch Hair Salon Whitley Bay.

Further information about the charity visit www.outofsight.org.uk