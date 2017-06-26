Charity golf event in aid of lifesavers

Golfers are to get into the swing of things to support a lifesaving organisation.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) is holding a charity golf day at Tynemouth Golf Club on Friday, June 30, starting at 2pm.

The fourball better ball will see various prizes available.

After the golf there will be a two-course dinner followed by the prize presentation and raffle draw.

The event is being organised by TVLB member David Steven, a member of the club.

To enter contact David on david.steven@tvlb.org or 07580 078 162. The event cost is £160 per team of four.

David said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my introduction to the TVLB and becoming part of the rescue team.

“It is clear that the equipment and training the TVLB requires is extensive and costly and therefore fund-raising is a huge part of this group’s work.

“It is great to be able to work with my friends at the golf club to organise this event and we are all really looking forward to the day.”