Charity in appeal for online help landing cash boost

A charity supporting disabled children is appealing for public help to win a cash boost.

The Percy Hedley Foundation is looking for people to vote online to help them received a £25,000 Community Award from the Freemasons.

Each of the 300 nominated charities will receive a grant, but the public vote will determine how much they receive, ranging from £4,000 to £25,000.

Those who want to vote should visit the MCF website mcf.org.uk/vote, select the Northumberland page and vote for the charity of their choice.

Voting closes on Monday, July 31.

The Foundation plans to use the grant to develop a forest school at Northern Counties School in Jesmond, which provides education for 90 children with a hearing impairment or visual impairment, profound and multiple learning disabilities or autism spectrum disorder.

The outdoor space will provide a unique learning environment which will enable children to develop their self-confidence, language and physical skills.

Jo Allen, head of Northern Counties School, said: “It will be marvellous to have a dedicated forest school area to teach our young children in a new and exciting way that adds to their personal development and learning.

“A grant of £25,000 would make a huge difference to our work and allow us to build the forest school.

“I would urge anyone and everyone to go online and vote for The Percy Hedley Foundation.”

The Masonic Charitable Foundation obtains all of its funding from Freemasons and their families.

Brian Rudd, from Northumberland Freemasons, said: “We are proud to be able to support many charities across Northumberland, but in this special 300th anniversary year we want to involve the public, as well as local Freemasons, in deciding which of the nominated charities should benefit most.

“I urge everyone to visit the website and vote.”