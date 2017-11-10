Charity installs new sensory room after £20,000 lottery boost

Lottery players have helped create a new feature at a charity’s school.

The Percy Hedley Foundation has received £20,000 thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The sensory room at Percy Hedley School.

As a result of the funding boost from People’s Postcode Trust, the disability charity has been able to install a new interactive sensory room at Percy Hedley School in Killingworth.

The school caters for children and young people with cerebral palsy, communication impairments and sensory impairments.

The new sensory room includes specialist technology and has projectors on three walls and the floor, which will enable the school’s most complex learners to experience and control a range of scenarios in a safe environment.

Additionally, the grant has also enabled the school to install a video projector, touch screen, aroma generator, surround sound, interactive surfaces and 3D camera to the room, which will provide means to measure each child’s progress.

Katie Murray, head teacher at Percy Hedley School, said: “The sensory room is a fantastic addition to our school.

“It enables our pupils to have a wide range of experiences and interactions in a safe and secure environment.

“We would like to thank the People’s Postcode Trust and everyone who plays the lottery for helping to make this possible.”

