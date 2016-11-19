Charity night to help parents of lost babies

A fundraising night is being held for a charity supporting parents who have lost babies.

The Ladies Christmas Shopping evening is aiming to raise funds and awareness of the charity Remember My Baby (RMB).

The event – at Olives at the Station, at Whitley Bay Metro station, at 7pm on Thursday, November 24 – will bring together beauty, accessories and Christmas gift ideas across a range of stalls.

It is being organised by RMB volunteer photographer Tina Stobbs, of Whitley Bay. Tickets cost £5 on the door and go directly towards funding a USB stick for families who use the service in the future.

Tina said: “Remember My Baby is for parents losing their baby before, during or shortly after birth.

“As a volunteer photographer, I capture precious images of a baby with their parents, siblings and extended family at such a sensitive time and each family receives a free gift of digital images on a USB stick.”

The charity offers the remembrance photography service to all parents suffering the loss of their baby in every hospital and birth centre in the UK.

Families can contact Remember My Baby – via www.remembermybaby.org.uk

Or the volunteer photographers directly if their hospital or Birth Centre does not currently promote the services offered.

Alternatively, those in an NHS Trust who would like to know more about the service and how to introduce it into a maternity hospital or birth centre should email info@remembermybaby.org.uk