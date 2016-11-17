Chess stars battle it out

Young chess brains have been making their moves in a bid to reach the next stage of a competition.

John Spence Community High School, in North Shields, hosted the regional round of the English Schools Chess Federation Championship qualifiers.

Teams from John Spence; Yarm School, Teesside; and Longridge Towers, Berwick; battled it out on Tuesday to see which school will progress into the next round.

John Spence chess coaches Brian Gibson and Michael Day were delighted with the progress of their team.