Children go spotty over mascot’s visit

Schoolchildren welcomed a special guest to honour their fund-raising efforts.

Pudsey, the BBC Children in Need mascot, visited Cullercoats Primary School as part of the Pudsey Schools Roadshow.

Cullercoats Primary was just one of 20 schools to win the roadshow visit, which celebrated schools who participated in the Big Spotacular, the schools fund-raising campaign by Lloyds Bank and BBC Children in Need.

Ahead of Pudsey’s visit, Cullercoats Primary School was provided with a celebration kit including lots of Pudsey goodies to help welcome thebear and turn their school truly spotty.

Pudsey entertained the children with games and music, and encouraged them to come up with the most imaginative ways that they can raise money in advance of appeal week.

The children posed for photographs with Pudsey.

Tanya Rabin, BBC Children in Need partnership lead at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Our partnership with BBC Children in Need continues to produce fantastic results, and we have been so inspired by the brilliant fund-raising happening in schools across the country.”

“The Pudsey Schools Roadshow is our way of giving a little back to the schools and children that have contributed so much to this fundraising success.

“Through our unique role as exclusive schools partner we are thrilled to be able to make a huge difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people.

“The partnership has played an important part of the Group’s Helping Britain Prosper Plan, helping tackle disadvantage and improving young people’s lives for the better.”

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive, BBC Children in Need, added: “This year’s The Big Spotacular schools campaign has been sensational, we have been blown away by the UK’s schools fundraising efforts so far.

“Everyone’s efforts will make a huge difference to young lives across the UK so join the fun, get involved and together we can help raise more money than ever before for children and young people who need a little help.”

Those interested in finding out more about the Big Spotacular, requesting a free fundraising kit and downloading a host of free resources can visit www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/schools