Children land award for their playground film

A group of children ensured their playground hit the big screen after success at a national award.

The youngsters had produced a film about Shiremoor Adventure Playground highlighting the self-made obstacle courses, big swings and the children building a boat from scratch.

And their work was shown on the big screen in London at the Adventure Play Awards as they took home the inaugural Beyond London category.

Children and staff from Shiremoor Adventure Playground joined around 200 others from adventure playgrounds, play streets and schools to see films they had made about the places where they play.

The awards, now in their 16th year, were organised by charity London Play.

In the Beyond London category, Shiremoor beat off stiff competition from Birmingham’s Meriden Adventure Playground and Brookfield School’s adventure playground in Reading.

The Shiremoor film showed children building and sailing their own boat, going on camping trips and playing on challenging structures and swings.

Claudia, 10, said: “I love playing on the rope swing and basket swing because I can practise technique.”

Ryan, 13, added: “I like the playground as we are free to play and get to do what we want.”

London Play’s chair, Melian Mansfield said: “This annual event plays an important role inrecognisingand celebrating the life-affirming and even life-transforming role that these places play in the lives of children and young people.”