Children speak out to promote new Metro safety campaign

Two schoolchildren are helping to promote a new safety campaign on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

Bill Quay Primary School pupils Anya and Eva Leng, who are six and nine respectively, are the voices of a series of new recorded Metro tannoy announcements reminding passengers to take care when using automatic ticket gates, escalators, and boarding trains.

Metro has also unveiled a new animated film to help inform passengers of some general dos and don’ts to help make their travel by Metro, and that of their fellow passengers, as safe and enjoyable as possible.

Metro, which carries 40 million passengers a year, is running the safety campaign to reduce the number of avoidable slips and falls at Metro stations, with more than 300 reported last year.

Paul Walker, customer service director at DB Regio Tyne and Wear, which operates the Metro on behalf of Nexus, said: “While the vast majority of Metro customers use the Metro system safely, we still see reports of trips and falls that could often be prevented if people took more time and care.

“We want Metro to be a safe place for everyone and we hope that the new film will help highlight some of the ways our customers can avoid accidents of this nature in an attention-grabbing but informative way.

“The station safety announcements voiced by Anya and Eva are already live across the Metro network and we hope they will help further push home the message for people to take care when using Metro and to respect their fellow passengers.”

Eva, of Gateshead, said: “We had a really fun day in the recording studio. I hope they help people who use Metro.”

Her Sister, Anya, added: “I can’t wait to hear them in the stations.”

The animated film follows a father and daughter as they make their way into a Metro station in a hurry while weighed down with large bags. The duo make a number of bad decisions as they rush to make a Metro train resulting in numerous avoidable incidents affecting not only them but other passengers.

The film focuses on avoidable safety incidents which occur on the Metro system including:

• People being caught in ticket gates – particularly children under five squeezing through with parents, instead of families using the ‘wide access’ gates which close more slowly and ensuring children go through the gates first.

• Rushing and carrying large bags on escalators instead of using the lifts, leading to falls.

• Running on platforms and trying to hold the train doors.