Chippy named in final three for prestigious award

A popular chippy is aiming to batter the opposition after being named one of the top three in the country.

Longsands Fish Kitchen, in Front Street, Tynemouth, has been named one of the UK’s top three fledgling fish and chip shops.

The established had been one of ten shortlisted in the semi final of the Best Newcomer Award in the 2017 National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

And it will now ‘fry’ for glory against fellow fish and chip contenders – Stargazy Fish Bar in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, and North Beach Fish and Chips in Bridlington, East Yorkshire – to bag the prestigious award in the ‘Oscars’ of the fish frying industry.

Longsands were appraised across a variety of judging criteria including innovative approaches to running a new fish and chip shop, promotional activities, and approaches to sustainable and responsible sourcing. It also received mystery shopping assessments.

Over the coming weeks the finalist shops will face further in-depth judging visits from an awards auditor before the overall winner is announced at the awards ceremony in London in January.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “Being shortlisted as a finalist at this stage is a fantastic achievement for any newly opened fish and chip business.

“It demonstrates their incredible talent, dedication and commitment; traits that have to be applauded.

“With so many talented individuals going the extra mile, choosing the final three was a challenging process.”

“Juggling the demands of a new business is a challenging process, however they have taken everything in their stride and are going from strength to strength to become great ambassadors for the wider fish and chip industry.”

Sponsored by Frymax, the Best Newcomer Award is open to independent fish and chip businesses that have been operating since no earlier than October 1, 2014, and recognises those that are excelling in upholding the high standards of the fish and chip trade.

Andrew Marriott, brand and marketing manager for Frymax, the leading all-vegetable frying fat for the fish and chip trade, added: “The future of our trade relies on top quality and highly motivated fish and chip businesses.

“This year’s three finalists all feature innovative concepts and are bringing new ideas to the fish and chip trade - each would be a worthy winner.

“The most enjoyable aspect of our involvement is to see new talented individuals who are passionately driven to produce great tasting fish and chips for their customers.

“We wish all three finalists the best of luck in the next round of judging and hope they will enjoy many years of success in our trade.”

For further information on The National Fish & Chip Awards please visit www.fishandchipawards.com