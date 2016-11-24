Christmas boost for local shoppers

Free parking is being offered to Christmas shoppers in December.

Following requests from businesses in Tynemouth, parking charges are being removed on Front Street on each Saturday in December, including Christmas Eve, with the two-hour limit remaining in place.

There will also be free all-day parking on the first four Saturdays in December at selected sites in Whitley Bay.

And North Tyneside Council has secured free parking at the Beacon Centre car park in North Shields for the whole of December, thanks to support from centre owner New River Retail, complementing free parking already at the Forum car park in Wallsend.

The initiative aims to support local traders and, in turn, North Tyneside’s economy by encouraging people to visit the borough’s town centres for their Christmas shopping.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “We have listened to what a number of local businesses have been telling us about offering free parking in Tynemouth in the build-up to Christmas.

“I am delighted we are able to make it free to park in Front Street each Saturday before Christmas. This is on top of the free parking in Whitley Bay, North Shields and Wallsend and gives added incentive to people to shop locally for their festive gifts.”

In Whitley Bay parking charges will be suspended on Beach Avenue, Brook Street, Clifton Terrace, Coquet Avenue, Duchess Street, Duke Street, Fern Avenue, Holly Avenue, Laburnum Avenue, Jesmond Terrace, Marine Gardens, North Parade, Ocean View, Oxford Street, Park Avenue, Park Parade, Roxburgh Terrace, Station Road and Victoria Terrace.

Ticket machines will either be securely covered or shutdown when charges are not applicable.