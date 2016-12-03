Christmas collection for children

Generous residents in North Tyneside are being offered the chance to make a happier Christmas for children in need.

Virgin Money’s Whitley Bay branch is collecting donations of toys and advent calendars on behalf of Metro Radio’s Cash4Kids campaign.

The donations will be passed on to children supported by the campaign, which raises funds for those who have suffered abuse or neglect, or have disabilities or special needs.

Lisa Weir, from Virgin Money, said: “We are collecting Christmas items on behalf of an extremely good cause, Metro Radio’s Cash4Kids campaign.

“It plays such an important part in our local community and does a lot to help those in need.

“Please come along to the store and make a donation. It could really help to make a difference this Christmas.”