Christmas flavours with a unique twist

Two culinary talents have cooked up a unique take on a traditional favourite.

Tynemouth-based businesses Pan Asia Deli and Gareth James Chocolatier have joined forces to create a new range of tasty Christmas treats.

Foodie fans can choose from a range of flavours, including cardamom and orange, and rose masala and almond.

Pan Asia Deli owner Anjana Doshi said: “I have always loved Gareth’s chocolate and wanted to offer more sweet treats leading up to Christmas. We are on opposite sides of Front Street, but we share the same passion for creating exciting new tastes.

“I had been working on some new flavour combinations with chocolate bars in mind. Gareth liked the idea and got to work on the recipes. We’re hoping people will love the mix of the traditional and the modern.”

Pan Asia Deli will create Christmas hampers featuring milk, dark and white chocolate by Gareth James – alongside specialist teas and coffees.

Anjana added: “Lots of people have tried dark chocolate and chilli. However, how many people can say they have experienced dark chocolate with coconut, lime and lemongrass?”

She added: “We’ll be selling milk chocolate with cinnamon and jasmine and white chocolate with rose masala and almonds.

“There will be six different combinations and I hope they’ll reflect a growing market for chocolate in Asia.”

Pan Asia Deli opened earlier this year after experienced cook Anjana decided to turn her favourite hobby into a full-time business.

Recipes from afar afield as Korea, Thailand and Indonesia have already made Pan Asia Deli a must-visit destination for those seeking a tasty take-out meal in Tynemouth.

And Anjana is happy to discuss home cooking with her more ambitious customers after sourcing a range of hard-to-find ingredients from across Asia.

Pan Asia Deli is open 11am to 6.30pm daily. Call 0191 908 3959 to find out more about Anjana’s Christmas hampers featuring exclusive Gareth James chocolate.