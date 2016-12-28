Christmas gift to help refuge unit

Special gifts have been presented to a charity supporting women and children.

A total of 30 shoeboxes of gifts were given to the North Tyneside Harbour Unit Domestic Abuse Support Service for Christmas.

The donation was made by the Greggs Foundation following help from Northumbria Police.

The Foundation’s regional charity and social co-ordinator approached local Wallsend Neighbourhood officer Pc Fred Hurst for suggestions of a good cause to support.

And he recommended the unit, a women’s refuge which provides accommodation for women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

Many of these victims of domestic abuse leave their homes with literally just the clothes on their back and also need toiletries.

Karen rallied support via an appeal for contributions throughout Greggs retail stores, supply sites at Gosforth Park and Balliol and also staff at Greggs House for staff to donate a shoe box filled with much needed toiletries.

She handed the shoe boxes over to Harbour Services Manager, Angela Bell, before Christmas.

Karen said: “The staff at Harbour were overwhelmed at the exchange of the gifts and said they would be greatly appreciated by the women within their refuge.”

Pc Hurst said: “We were pleased to get Greggs Foundation to link in with the Harbour Unit and be able to give them some really useful gifts for women who have suffered domestic abuse and are now getting the help they need.”